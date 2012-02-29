When do you need a creative idea? February , 2012

I saw an interesting article on Forbes today, entitled Entrepreneurs Need Creative Thinking After the Idea. The author makes the extremely valid point that we don’t just need to use our creative muscles at the beginning of the process. Instead, the most successful of us go back and forth continually between the more creative, wild and crazy way of thinking, and the judging and sorting way of thinking. We need both of these at every stage of the process, whether we are designing and building a part or a company.