Designed objects I find cool September , 2013

A year or so ago I had someone ask me in an interview what designed things I thought were cool. In the heat of the moment I had trouble coming up with things to talk about, but of course on the drive home there were several that came to mind.

First of all, I adore bridges. Unlike many other built objects in our environment, you can usually actually see the structural elements, without them being covered up in cladding or facade or a case. Thus they allow us to fully appreciate the interaction of aesthetics, forces and materials. One of my favorites is the Alamillo Bridge by Santiago Calatrava. One can almost feel the reaching out of the main tower and the tension in the cables.

Some other products that I think are cool:

Smints container. The white inner piece is a single injection molded piece that includes a molded in leaf spring, a stop, and a small cavity large enough for one mint. When you push on the top with your finger, the leaf spring compresses, and the small section comes out the bottom, perfectly dispensing only one mint.

The Sascom international power plug adaptor. This small device can convert between any of 7 different types of power plugs throughout the world!

The Xtracycle FreeRadical This allows your bike to become an actual practical item of transportation, allowing you to take your kids to day care, pick up groceries, or even pick up the other bicycle of the household from the bike repair place.

Those are all things I think are very cool, but don’t necessarily own. But if I think about the things I own and use every day and are Just Plain Right, then I have to go to these:

My teapot. Very similar to this one. The shape is pleasing without trying too hard or being cutesy, the ceramic holds heat in well so that your 2nd cup is as hot as your 1st cup, and the spout doesn’t drip (this is harder to do than it sounds).

Papermate mechanical pencil. This particular pencil has everything needed to work flawlessly, but nothing added only to add fanciness or cost. The clip is metal so it doesn’t break, it’s designed with an eraser that is actually large enough to be useful, etc. I actually own more than one of these.